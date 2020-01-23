Bata Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,771.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Bata has a total market capitalization of $44,771.00 and $682.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bata has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00662162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007968 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032755 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

