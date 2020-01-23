Bayan Token (BYT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $85.00

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Bayan Token token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00010675 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Bayan Token has a total market cap of $212,070.00 and $85.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.02994530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Profile

Bayan Token's total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token's official website is bayantoken.com.

Bayan Token's official message board is medium.com/@bayantoken.

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bayan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bayan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

