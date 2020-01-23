Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a media sentiment score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Bayerische Motoren Werke’s analysis:

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BAMXF. ValuEngine raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.80. 16,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.