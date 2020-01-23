BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.81. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BCBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

