Beacon Price Reaches $0.0762 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market cap of $86,633.00 and $64.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00085012 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,271,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,533 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

