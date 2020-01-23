Beam (BEAM) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00007120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. During the last week, Beam has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $32.17 million and approximately $24.60 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.50 or 0.03093243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00203518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00126076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036933 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,644,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

