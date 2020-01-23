Beaxy Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $4,793.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.90 or 0.05614981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026534 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032882 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,571,745 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

