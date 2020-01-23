Beazer Homes USA (BZH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BZH opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $480.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $149,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,392 shares of company stock worth $618,719. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

