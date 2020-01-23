Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

NYSE:BDX opened at $278.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.95. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $279.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

