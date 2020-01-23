Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.73. 1,134,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,775. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $280.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

