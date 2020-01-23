Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by Cross Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by research analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BDC has been the topic of several other reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.37. Belden has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 300,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Belden by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Belden by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

