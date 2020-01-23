Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Beldex has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $59.24 million and approximately $386,063.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.