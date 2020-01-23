Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $5.98 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,828.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,816.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.