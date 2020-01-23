Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 362,303 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

