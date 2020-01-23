BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading 36.2% Higher This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $582,778.00 and approximately $1.11 million worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.03035368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00201438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,013,699 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

