Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

BYND has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.65.

BYND opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.62.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,193 shares of company stock worth $27,980,893.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,742,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

