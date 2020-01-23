Bezant Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Bezant has a market cap of $3.46 million and $45,006.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bezant Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

