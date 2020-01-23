BHP Group’s (BHP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.33 ($23.46).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,797.80 ($23.65) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,780.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,782.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

