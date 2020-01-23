Binance Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $211.26 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $16.82 or 0.00201484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, IDEX and DDEX. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $211.26 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.47 or 0.03024875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125093 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, FCoin, DDEX, AirSwap, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

