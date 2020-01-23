Biogen (BIIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $7.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Biogen to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIIB opened at $288.10 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.72.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

