BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 313.64% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIOL shares. ValuEngine raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIOLASE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

BIOL stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other BIOLASE news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg bought 17,391 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

