Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIR. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

BIR stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.79. 5,389,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $571.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.75. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.28.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.01%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

