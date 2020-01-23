Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Downgraded to Sell at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.18.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.81. 5,199,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,449. The company has a market capitalization of $571.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$4.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

