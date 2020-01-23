Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given a C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) received a C$4.50 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 148.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIR. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.18.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.81. 5,199,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,449. The company has a market capitalization of $571.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$4.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

