Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) received a C$5.00 target price from analysts at Laurentian in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 176.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, reaching C$1.81. 5,199,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,449. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $571.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.28.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.00 million. Analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.