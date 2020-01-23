Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.04.

TSE:BIR traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$1.79. 5,858,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The company has a market cap of $571.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.70.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

