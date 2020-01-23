Birdchain Market Cap Reaches $154,189.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $154,189.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.03075172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,087,445 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain's official website is www.birdchainapp.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

