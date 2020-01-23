Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0722 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $991,593.00 and approximately $4,881.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

