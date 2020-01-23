Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $2.01 million and $5.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for $4.47 or 0.00053354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

