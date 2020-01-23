BitBar Price Hits $1.65 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00019743 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a market cap of $73,289.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,244.38 or 2.05748548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 177.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,520 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

