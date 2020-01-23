Bitblocks (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $608,479.00 and $4,391.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052615 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00074054 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,452.02 or 1.00509017 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034750 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 213,529,749 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.