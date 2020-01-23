bitCNY (BITCNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $179.40 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $179.40 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 42,937,100 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.