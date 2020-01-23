BitCoen (BEN) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $46,872.00 and $507.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.02817190 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,934.37 or 0.94865859 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

