Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0606 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $106.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000201 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

