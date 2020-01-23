Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $364,094.00 and $22,407.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001991 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,837,217 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

