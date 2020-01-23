Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $575,562.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $575,562.00 and $1,596.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00591970 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00118620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00115225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,812,471 coins and its circulating supply is 4,782,925 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.