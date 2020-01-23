Bitcoin Zero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,596.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $36,267.00 and approximately $1,596.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.03075172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00125937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,536,216 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

