BitcoiNote (BTCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,716.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $18,716.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,163,572 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

