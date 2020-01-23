Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 52.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $38,736.00 and $36,707.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00053236 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00073737 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,359.86 or 0.99922807 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00042723 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001693 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,331,595,645 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

