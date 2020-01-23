Bitcore Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $1,669.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,380.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01928299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.04 or 0.03844652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00645926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00735360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00099770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010780 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00578040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,055,800 coins and its circulating supply is 17,554,840 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.