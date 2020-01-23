BitDegree Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. BitDegree has a market cap of $319,212.00 and $2.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.89 or 0.05469333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026410 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00127817 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011765 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

