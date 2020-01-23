BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0002 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $12,063.00 and approximately $455,414.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

