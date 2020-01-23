BitNewChain Hits One Day Volume of $463.00 (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One BitNewChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $463.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00718171 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004302 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001664 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

