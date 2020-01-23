BitSend Achieves Market Capitalization of $112,760.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $112,760.00 and approximately $226.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.01185209 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031599 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000726 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,956,275 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.