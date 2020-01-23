BitTube Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $1,804.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00735360 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004279 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001765 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 231,309,132 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

