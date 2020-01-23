BitWhite Hits Market Cap of $16,152.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Exrates. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $16,152.00 and $16,869.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.