BlackCoin Trading Up 23.6% Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.60 million and $24,170.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021976 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,732,745 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

