BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,445,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $541.94. The stock had a trading volume of 796,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.80 and a 12-month high of $544.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

