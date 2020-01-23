Blackstone Group (BX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BX stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $18,596,169.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

