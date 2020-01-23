Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 229,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,001. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $22,322,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,295,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

